Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and her campaign manager ran a “subsidy scheme” that violated campaign laws, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint.

The complaint, which was obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, alleges that Ocasio-Cortez and her campaign manager, Saikat Chakrabarti, ran a dark web of political action committees (PACs) that enabled them to raise money beyond the legal limits set in place by federal campaign finance laws.

The FEC complaint also alleged that Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti created a limited liability company (LLC) to go around federal expenditure requirements, offering political consulting services to Ocasio-Cortez and other Democratic candidates at extremely low prices.

Chakrabarti’s group, Brand New Congress LLC, took on Ocasio-Cortez as a client and charged those clients “far below market value” while using PAC money to subsidize the company’s losses, according to the complaint.