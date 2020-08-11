Sara Carter Show:

Shocking remarks made by the Federal Elections Commission Commissioner Ellen Weintraub on Monday confirmed many Americans’ fears about mail-in ballots: the winner likely won’t be declared on election night — and she said “this is okay” that we may have delayed results.

“Let me just tell everybody, we’re all going to need to take a deep breath and be patient this year,” Weintraub said on CNN Monday morning. “There’s a substantial chance we are not going to know on election night what the results are.”

She made it clear: just take a deep breath and be patient and let the government decide if Donald J. Trump won reelection — what could go wrong?

Weintraub dismissed the President’s concerns about mail-in voting, despite previous issues and indictments surrounding voter fraud with this form of voting.

Her admission about not knowing results — especially the Presidency and other races “that are important to people” — should come as a concern to voters.

She did not provide a deadline for when results would be known.

