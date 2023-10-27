Fears of wider war grow as Kremlin says US strikes in Syria are a ‘very bad’ sign of ‘broader regional tensions’ and defends inviting Hamas delegation to Moscow after Israel described the decision as ‘deplorable’

The Kremlin has spoken out about US airstrikes on two Iranian-controlled sites in eastern Syria saying it would further stoke rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Pentagon deployed a pair of F-16 fighter jets overnight to attack a weapons storage facility and an ammunition plant near Abu Kamal – both of which were allegedly run by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The strikes were not connected to the Israel-Hamas war, the Pentagon said, but they came just hours after Iran’s Foreign Minister said the United States will ‘not be spared from this fire’ if Israel continues to attack Hamas – leading analysts to conclude the strikes were a blatant warning to Iran not to take advantage of the regional turmoil.

In the wake of the strikes, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ruled out any risk of Russia being drawn into the conflict but said the strikes would further stoke tensions across the region.

READ MORE