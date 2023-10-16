Fears of all-out war grow as Israel evacuates villages close to Lebanon and threatens to ‘destroy’ the country if Iran-backed Hezbollah enters conflict

President Joe Biden’s agencies are threatening banks with federal investigations if they do not grant cheap loans to risky illegal migrants.

The loans-for-migrants push is yet another effort by pro-migration lobbies to shoehorn wage-cutting, rent-spiking illegals into Americans’ fractured society. That multi-angled push benefits migrants and investors — but inflicts vast civic and economic damage to ordinary Americans.

The agency threats were posted on October 12 by Biden’s pro-migration radicals at multiple government agencies.

“This guidance reminds lenders that denying someone access to credit based solely on their actual or perceived immigrant status may [emphasis added] violate federal law,” said a statement by Kristen Clarke, Biden’s chief of the Justice Department’s civic regulation division. Her use of “may” shows she has no proof of such illegalities by the banks.

The government “will not allow companies to use immigration status as an excuse for illegal discrimination,” said Rohit Chopra, director of the semi-independent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. However, his statement does not provide any evidence that banks are justifying illegal discrimination by treating legitimate customers as illegal immigrants.

