Fears of a full-scale war as Azerbaijan launches military action to ‘disarm Armenians’ in Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan has launched what it has called an ‘anti-terrorist operation’ targeting Armenian military positions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, sparking fears a full-scale war may be on the horizon. The Azerbaijani defence ministry announced the start of the operation hours after four soldiers and two civilians died in landmine explosions in the region which is disputed by Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Officials in the capital Stepanakert this morning reported heavy artillery fire on the outskirts of the city. The ministry did not immediately give details but said ‘positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities, are incapacitated using high-precision weapons’.The Azerbaijani statement said: ‘Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.’But ethnic Armenian officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said Stepanakert and other villages are ‘under intense shelling’.

