Fears grow that Israel-Gaza war could explode into wider conflict as missiles are intercepted by US warship near Yemen

Fears are growing the bitter conflict between Israel and Hamas could push tensions across the Middle East to breaking point, with experts warning the region is teetering on the edge of a ‘deep and dangerous abyss’ as the spectre of war looms large.

Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, said any escalation of violence may instantly alter the trajectory of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the worst and drag the entire Middle East with it.

‘The events of the past days have served to reignite grievances and reanimate alliances across the region,’ he told the UN Security Council earlier this week.

‘The risk of an expansion of this conflict is very, very real and extremely dangerous.’

And Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, underscored the gravity of the situation, arguing that the complex regional dynamics mean the conflict could spiral out of control at a moment’s notice.

‘If this starts going bad, it could go bad in a lot of places simultaneously and very quickly. We are absolutely heading into a big unknown,’ he told the Washington Post.

