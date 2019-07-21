AP News:

The Trump administration announced Monday that asylum seekers who pass through another country first will be ineligible for asylum at the US southern border. The rule is expected to go into effect Tuesday.

Asylum-seekers gathered in Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Texas, grappled to understand what a new U.S. policy that all but eliminates refugee claims by Central Americans and many others meant for their bids to find a better life in America amid a chaos of rumors, confusion and fear. (July 18)