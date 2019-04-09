NEW YORK POST:

A decorated FDNY firefighter was among four Americans killed by a roadside bomb near the main U.S. base in Afghanistan on Monday, sources told The Post.

Christopher Slutman, a married father of three, worked at Ladder 27 in the Claremont section of the Bronx, the sources said.

Slutman, who was a 15-year veteran of the FDNY, also served as a U.S. Marine, according to sources.

One source remembered him as a devoted father and hard-working FDNY member.

“He was really a great guy,” the source said. “He loved being a fireman, and he was a real family man.”

Slutman was awarded the Fire Chiefs Association Memorial Medal in 2014 for rescuing an unconscious woman from a burning apartment in the South Bronx, according to FDNY records.

In the rescue, he crawled on the floor through the flames to reach a bedroom where the woman had passed out.

He and another firefighter then dragged the woman past the fire again and safely turned her over to medics in the lobby of the building.