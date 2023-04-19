The FDNY deployed a robot dog into the rubble of the Lower Manhattan parking garage that collapsed Tuesday to look for survivors and assess the destruction that killed one person and injured five.

Video shows an FDNY robot dog working at the scene of a parking garage collapse on Tuesday afternoon. https://t.co/ahHsW7Z8vZ pic.twitter.com/JcTTLgOem9 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 18, 2023

The mechanical pooch named Spot was used in place of human firefighters after the structural integrity of the nearly 100-year-old building at 57 Ann St. was deemed unsafe, the department said.

“Thank God we had the robotic dog that was able to go in the building. This is ideally what we talk about not sending a human being inside a building as unstable,” Mayor Eric Adams said at the scene.

Robot dog inspect scene of parking garage collapse.

