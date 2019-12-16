NEW YORK POST:

The FDNY firefighter whose daughter was chased into the street by a deranged man — and then hit by a car — confronted the girl’s alleged attacker in court Monday, yelling “I want justice!” at him.

“Hey Kevin, that was my 14-year-old child you attacked!” enraged dad Omar Wilks hollered at Kevin Ramtahal, 23, as the suspect was being led into Queens Criminal Court Monday morning.

“’Daddy am I going to die?’ That’s what my daughter asked me,” said Wilks, who treated his daughter the day she was injured. “Remember those words.”

Ramtahal stopped dead in his tracks as he faced Wilks’ fury and stared back at him with wide eyes.

“Escort that gentleman,” Judge Jeffrey Gershuny said as two court officers walked over to Wilks and told him to step out, whispering that they “understand.”

Ramtahal is accused of chasing Wilks’ daughter Amara Wilks into traffic as she was walking to school around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

“I’m coming for you!” Ramtahal allegedly yelled to the teen, causing her to run into the street, where she was hit by a car, suffering serious injuries to her leg.