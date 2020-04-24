NY POST

Your groceries apparently can’t transmit the coronavirus. There’s no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can spread through food, or what it’s wrapped in, Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said Thursday. “We have no evidence that the virus, the Covid-19 virus, is transmitted by food or by food packaging,” Hahn said during a CNN town hall. There’s still a risk of catching the bug when restocking your pantry. But you’re more likely to be infected by someone coughing inside the store than by touching your groceries, aid Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore health commissioner. Experts suggest reducing the frequency of grocery runs, keeping a safe distance, rigorous hand washing and other measures to stay safe.

