NY Post

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted a decades-long ban on sexually active gay and bisexual men from donating blood, overruling a restriction dating back to the 1980s AIDS crisis. Updated federal guidelines were announced on Friday, marking a win for LGBTQIA+ rights organizations and experts who have long called the ban discriminatory. The draft guidelines focus on the sexual behaviors of all people — rather than singling out gender and sexual identities — and instead measure the risk of transmitting HIV based on sexual practices alone. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced it is proposing a change from time-based deferrals to assessing blood donor eligibility using gender-inclusive, individual risk-based questions to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted HIV,” the agency said Friday. Those in monogamous relationships, regardless of sexual orientation, will be eligible to donate blood as an act of public service. This means some previously prohibited from donating will be allowed to give blood for the first time since 1985.

