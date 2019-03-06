NPR:

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The Food and Drug Administration is about to approve a nasal spray that can relieve severe depression in hours instead of weeks. The drug is based on the anesthetic ketamine, which is also a mind-altering party drug. And as NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports, it represents the first truly new drug for depression in decades.

JON HAMILTON, BYLINE: The drug is called esketamine, and it works through a different mechanism than antidepressants like Prozac, which have been around since the 1980s. In early February, advisers to the FDA recommended approving esketamine. The agency is expected to follow their advice any day now.

Dr. Dennis Charney is dean of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. He says esketamine’s means approval would be a big deal.

DENNIS CHARNEY: This is potentially a game-changer for millions of people.

HAMILTON: Charney says esketamine works quickly and can help patients with major depressive disorder who haven’t improved on other drugs.

CHARNEY: Many of them are suicidal, so it’s essentially a deadly disease when you haven’t responded to available treatments and you’ve been suffering for years, if not decades.

HAMILTON: Charney holds patents associated with both ketamine and esketamine. He also helped conduct the first studies, done two decades ago, showing that ketamine could treat depression. Charney says esketamine’s imminent approval shows that this early work was on the right track.