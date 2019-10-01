KMIZ:

As part of their fight against the opioid crisis, the US Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration have issued joint warning letters to several website operators illegally marketing and selling opioids.

On Monday, the FDA and DEA announced that they sent warnings to four online networks, operating a total of 10 websites, which the agencies said are illegally marketing unapproved and misbranded versions of opioid medicines, including tramadol.

These warning letters come just months after the FDA issued a similar series of warnings to other opioid-selling website operators.

The online networks that received the new warning letters, sent earlier this month, are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare Pvt Ltd., JCM Dropship and Meds4U. None of the companies immediately responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

The letters call for the website operators to immediately stop illegally selling the opioids to consumers in the United States.

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid overdoses, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“As the FDA works to forcefully tackle the opioid crisis on all fronts, we cannot allow rogue online pharmacies to continue to fuel the crisis by illegally offering opioids for sale and circumventing the important safeguards that have been put in place for opioids to help protect the public health,” Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless said in a news release on Monday.