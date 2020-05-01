NY POST

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the emergency use of remdesivir, an experimental drug that is being tested in treating patients with coronavirus. A federal trial that showed that treatment with the anti-viral drug could speed recovery in patients infected with COVID-19. President Trump made the announcement from the White House with the drugmaker Gilead Sciences’ CEO Dan O’Day. “I’m pleased to announce that Gilead now has an emergency waiver from the FDA for remdesivir. And you know what that is because that’s been the hot thing, also in the papers and in the media for the last little while — an important treatment for hospitalized coronavirus patients,” Trump said.

