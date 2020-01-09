THE JERUSALEM POST:

IceCure, a Tel Aviv-based medical device company has received additional US Food and Drug Administration approval for its tumor-treating cryoablation technology.

In an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Thursday, Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure, IceCure’s vice president of business development and global marketing, said the company received its first approval by the FDA in 2010 following clinical trials and evaluations. The company was founded in 2006.

“The cryoablation system only became commercial in 2014,” she explained. “We had already general FDA approval to treat benign and cancerous tissues, but we didn’t have a specific application, meaning which organ we are treating with the cryoablation system.”

Tel Tzure explained the new FDA approval “allows us to expand our capabilities in the US, meaning we can now treat liver and kidney tumors that are cancerous with our system.”



IceCure also received approval for ear, nose and throat application, “but we are not active in that application yet.”

Asked how the system works, Tel Tzure explained that cryoablation is the destruction of the cancerous or benign tumor tissue by applying to it a very cold temperature.