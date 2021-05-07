The Hill:

A Washington, D.C., shop owner was punched in the face during a confrontation with a customer Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a black man who punched an Asian store owner in the face in a possible hate crime.

Surveillance video taken inside of Max Trading, a Northeast DC jewelry store shows a black man punching the Asian store owner in the face.

Max Trading owner Chong Hu Lu said he was punched in the face after a customer got upset about his store’s policy of not removing the jewelry from the case and started to yell obscenities, according to a tweet posted by WRC reporter Aimee Cho on Wednesday.

The store owner said the attacker yelled, “F*ck you Chinese people! I hate you!”

This surveillance video shows the attack. The attacker ran away + hasn't been arrested. DC Police tell me they are "investigating the attack as potentially being motivated by hate/bias." Lu tells me he had to get 14 stitches. Full story ahead at 4/5/6p on News4 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/dJf2wdCyjH — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) May 5, 2021

Surveillance video was released showing the attack, which resulted in Lu receiving 14 stitches, according to the Cho’s post.

