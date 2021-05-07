The Hill:
A Washington, D.C., shop owner was punched in the face during a confrontation with a customer Tuesday.
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a black man who punched an Asian store owner in the face in a possible hate crime.
Surveillance video taken inside of Max Trading, a Northeast DC jewelry store shows a black man punching the Asian store owner in the face.
Max Trading owner Chong Hu Lu said he was punched in the face after a customer got upset about his store’s policy of not removing the jewelry from the case and started to yell obscenities, according to a tweet posted by WRC reporter Aimee Cho on Wednesday.
The store owner said the attacker yelled, “F*ck you Chinese people! I hate you!”
Surveillance video was released showing the attack, which resulted in Lu receiving 14 stitches, according to the Cho’s post.