Reporters covering the crisis at the southern border in El Paso, Texas, were met with insults and threats from illegal immigrants.

A heated exchange between news reporters and illegals in El Paso,TX



I hope everyone is prepared for this invasion! Because that’s what this is! Get ready. pic.twitter.com/zKuKefa0X5 — 👑💥 Serenity 💥👑 (@polishprincessh) May 9, 2023

An immigrant approached the reporters, clearly displeased, and demanded that they leave his people alone. The immigrant began cursing at Americans and law enforcement after claiming he was given two tickets for helping his countrymen.

“Turn around and leave my people alone,” said the angry immigrant. “I got another fcking ticket for helping my people out. Another fcking ticket, bro. I got two of them this week. First one for giving out water, and for the third one for giving out fcking food [for] helping of my people. Sht. Fck you guys American. Fck El Paso. Fck El Paso PD. Fck the fed, [and] f*ck the Border Patrol.”

Reporter: You start destroying equipment out here? Come up, and start yelling at a camera like a fool and you want to know why people are upset?

READ MORE