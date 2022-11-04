The FBI’s Newark office issued a stark warning Thursday as it announced it had received “credible information” about a nonspecific but widescale threat to synagogues in New Jersey.

The FBI described the threat, shared by the bureau’s Newark office on Twitter around 3 p.m., as “broad.” However, a senior law enforcement official told News 4 New York that warning the public was done in “an abundance of caution.”

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility,” FBI Newark tweeted in part. “We shall share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police.”

READ MORE