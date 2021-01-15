Fox News:

Previous internal FBI memo obtained warned of plans for armed protests

Authorities are warning of the “substantial” risk that explosives will be among the “tactics” used during protests before and during the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, piling on to a previous memo urging law enforcement to be prepared for armed demonstrations in all 50 state capitols in the coming days, according to a recent report.

An FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News described how the use of “devices targeting infrastructure” has increased in the past several months, and law enforcement should be prepared for the potential use of explosives going forward, according to the report.

The memo reportedly features images of explosives planted during protests over the past several months. Previous devices have also targeted police and the public, it said.

“The danger posed to law enforcement officers and the general public from the all [s.i.c.] the tactics listed is substantial,” the bulletin states, according to ABC. “If a suspicious item is reasonably believed to contain explosives, an IED, or other hazardous material, DO NOT touch, tamper with, or move the item. Only bomb disposal personnel should handle any suspected devices that are located.”

A previous internal FBI memo obtained by Fox News warned of plans for armed protests in all of the state capital cities before, during and after Jan. 20.

The FBI told Fox News at the time that the bureau is “supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve.”

Read more at Fox News