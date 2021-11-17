WSJ.com

Many Republicans see prospect of criminalizing concerned parents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has established a process to track threats against school board members and teachers, and has moved to implement a Justice Department directive that some law enforcement officials and Republican lawmakers could illegally target parents protesting local education policies.

The heads of the FBI’s criminal and anti-terrorism units instructed agents in a note on October 20 to mark all assessments and investigations of potentially criminal threats, harassment and intimidation of teachers with a “threat mark” that officials said would allow them to evaluate the extent of the problem.

