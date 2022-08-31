MAILONLINE

FBI staff have ‘lost confidence’ in Director Christopher Wray and are calling for him to step down, says lawyer, one day after it emerged ‘politically biased’ agent who protected Hunter Biden had left the bureau

FBI rank-and-file have lost confidence in Director Christopher Wray, report says

Lawyer says agents want Wray to quit for losing control of agency

Wray accused of being aware of problems and doing nothing to resolve them

Report comes after agent in charge of Hunter laptop case resigns over bias

The FBI rank-and-file have lost confidence in Director Christopher Wray and are calling for his resignation, according to a report. Kurt Siuzdak, a lawyer and former FBI agent who now represents whistleblowers at the bureau, said that agents are telling him Wray has lost control of the agency and they do not see how he can continue in his position. ‘I’m hearing from [FBI personnel] that they feel like the director has lost control of the bureau,’ Siuzdak told the Washington Times. ‘They’re saying, ‘How does this guy survive? He’s leaving. He’s got to leave.’ ‘All Wray does is go in and say we need more training and we’re doing stuff about it, or we will not tolerate it.’ Siuzdak claimed he left his job as an FBI agent after almost 25 years last March because of alleged politicization at the top and said FBI leaders not being held accountable. The report comes hot on the heels of the resignation of Timothy Thibault, the FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Hunter Biden laptop investigation, over accusations of political bias.

Read More