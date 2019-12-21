WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Of the two biggest news stories this year, only one of them is truly a scandal, and it’s not the one that’s led to the ridiculously partisan impeachment. No, the big scandal is that our most important and powerful law enforcement agency, the FBI, engaged in an unwarranted spy operation against a major party’s presidential campaign. That story is only just now being told, thanks to U.S. Attorney General William Barr having called for multiple investigations into the matter.

