U.S. Secret Service agents are seen in front of Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Del., home on Jan. 12, 2021. The FBI is conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents. That’s according to a statement from Biden’s personal lawyer.

FBI agents on Wednesday are searching the Rehoboth, Delaware, beach home of President Joe Biden as part of an investigation into the previous discovery of classified documents at other locations connected to the president, his personal lawyer said.

The planned, consensual visit is the first publicly known time that the FBI conducted a search of the Rehoboth residence. Agents did not obtain a warrant for the search.

The Department of Justice is investigating the discovery of classified documents at a private office in a Washington, D.C., think tank that Biden had used while a private citizen, and at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, previously has said that the president’s lawyers searched the Rehoboth home and the Wilmington residence on Jan. 11.

Classified records were found in Wilmington by those attorneys, but not in Rehoboth, according to Bauer.

The FBI searched the think tank office in mid-November after Biden’s personal lawyers first found classified records there on Nov. 2. The FBI searched Biden’s Wilmington home on Jan. 20.

Bauer, in a statement Wednesday, said, “Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware.”

