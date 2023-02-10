The FBI has pulled a leaked internal document announcing an investigation into “radical traditionalist” Catholics and their possible ties to the “far-right white nationalist movement” following vocal backlash.

As Breitbart News reported, the text was leaked this week by an FBI whistleblower and subsequently published by Kyle Seraphin, who had been a special agent at the bureau for six years before he was indefinitely suspended without pay in June 2022.

Commenting on the leaked document, Seraphin noted an unsubstantiated assumption that “a preference for the Catholic Mass in Latin instead of the vernacular and a number of more traditional views on other world religions can amount to an ‘adherence to anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and white supremacist ideology.’”

In response to an inquiry from the Catholic News Agency (CNA), the FBI said it would remove the document because “it does not meet our exacting standards.”

