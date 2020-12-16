Biz Pac Review:

“According to a source directly familiar with the matter, the FBI at the last second today canceled its scheduled briefing for congressional leadership on how a communist Chinese spy compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell,” Davis tweeted Wednesday about the controversy involving the California Democrat.

For the second time in a week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation canceled a planned briefing on Rep. Eric Swalwell and his reported relationship with a Chinese spy.

A scheduled meeting for Tuesday was “abruptly canceled” according to Sean Davis of The Federalist who tweeted that the FBI’s briefing of congressional leadership did not take place as planned. The briefing with Alan Kohler, FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, was ditched “at the last second,” prompting plenty of questions about what the agency is hiding.

Swalwell has come under scrutiny after reports of his entanglement with a suspected spy, Christine Fang, who targeted local politicians including Swalwell and at least two Midwestern mayors. The California Democrat cut ties with Fang after federal investigators alerted him about concerns in a defensive briefing in 2015.

“According to a source directly familiar with the matter, the FBI at the last second today canceled its scheduled briefing for congressional leadership on how a communist Chinese spy compromised Rep. Eric Swalwell,” Davis tweeted Wednesday about the controversy involving the California Democrat.

Earlier this week, House Republicans pressed the FBI to provide a briefing about China’s efforts to target U.S. lawmakers. Swalwell has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Fang but Democrats and the liberal media have shielded the lawmaker, ignoring concerns about his ability to serve on the Intelligence Committee, which handles classified material.

Read more at Biz Pac Review