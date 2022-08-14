The feds have all but concluded actor Alec Baldwin must have fired the weapon on the set of the movie “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a bombshell report.

According to an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News, the gun delivering the fatal bullet in the Oct. 21 shooting on the New Mexico set “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger.”

Baldwin, the star and producer of the Western film, claimed he believed he was handling a “cold gun” without live ammunition when it went off and a live bullet hit Hutchins, killing her. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was wounded in the incident.

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos last December, Baldwin insisted he didn’t fire the weapon.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” he said. “I didn’t pull the trigger.”

