DAILY MAIL:

The FBI has released its first declassified document exactly 20 years after the deadly terror attack which claimed the lives of 2,996 people.

The document was published Saturday evening, a week after President Biden signed an executive order directing the agency to make the secret files available to the public for the first time.

The order to release the documents came amid significant pressure from the families of 9/11 victims, who are eager to probe potential Saudi government links to the attack.

The FBI file that is significantly redacted details a 2015 interview with an official who worked at the Saudi Consulate in Los Angeles.

