The FBI missed a noon deadline Wednesday to provide a document allegedly linking Biden to a cash for access ‘criminal scheme,’ angering top Republicans who issued a subpoena last week demanding the unclassified record.

After the deadline passed, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee James Comer, R-Ky., accused the FBI of ‘refusing’ to provide the document to his committee.

‘The FBI’s position is ‘trust, but you aren’t allowed to verify.’ That is unacceptable. We plan to follow up with the FBI and expect compliance with the subpoena,’ Comer said in a statement to DailyMail.com.

A whistleblower has come forward with stunning claims that the FBI has a document detailing an alleged cash for access ‘criminal scheme’ involving Joe Biden and an unnamed foreign national when he was vice president, Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Comer revealed last week.

The internal FD-1023 form apparently details an ‘arrangement’ between Biden and an unnamed foreigner for an exchange of money for policy decisions, the Republicans said.

The Republicans issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the document be handed over with a May 10 noon deadline – which did not occur.

