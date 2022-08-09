The FBI’s decision to execute a search warrant at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday is “unprecedented” – especially for a non-sitting commander-in-chief and one who has indicated he might run again, a former special-agent-in-charge told Fox News Digital on Monday.

“We just haven’t investigated presidents after they’ve served their term,” Michael Tabman, former head of the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, said. “But it is a huge move by the FBI in that the political sensitivities are clear. It’s obvious that they’re dealing on a very, sort of tenuous political climate when you go out and you investigate a president, especially one who says he may run for office again.”

Trump announced on Monday that his palatial Florida residence had been raided early in the morning. Sources told Fox News Digital the search was in connection with materials that Trump took with him from his time as president. Sources also said National Archives and Records Administration referred the case to the Justice Department, which recovered 15 boxes of classified materials from the home.

But Tabman, who is now retired and not involved in the FBI’s investigation into Trump, noted that securing a search warrant “is no minor task.”

