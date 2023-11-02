FBI raids home of top Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser Brianna Suggs

The home of a top fundraiser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was raided by the feds Thursday morning — as Hizzoner bailed on his slate of Washington, DC, meetings.The FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, who has served as a close consultant to the mayor, The Post has confirmed.Brianna Suggs

The mayor canceled his meetings just minutes before he was supposed to sit down with White House officials for a long-sought face-to-face over the migrant crisis in NYC.

Adams even flew down for the meetings, but turned around as soon as he landed to head back to the Big Apple.

READ MORE