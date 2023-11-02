FBI raids home of top Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser Brianna Suggs

The home of a top fundraiser to New York City Mayor Eric Adams was raided by the feds Thursday morning — as Hizzoner bailed on his slate of Washington, DC, meetings.The FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs, who has served as a close consultant to the mayor, The Post has confirmed.Brianna Suggs
The mayor canceled his meetings just minutes before he was supposed to sit down with White House officials for a long-sought face-to-face over the migrant crisis in NYC.
Adams even flew down for the meetings, but turned around as soon as he landed to head back to the Big Apple.