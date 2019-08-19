YAHOO NEWS:

An Ohio man was arrested Friday after police received a tip about an online video where the man identified himself as the shooter at a Jewish community center — an incident that hadn’t happened yet, according to the FBI.

James P. Reardon, 20, was arrested on charges of telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, according to a news release from the FBI Cleveland Division. The FBI did not state whether Reardon would face federal charges.

“According to charges filed, New Middletown Police Department was informed on Friday, August 16, 2019, of an online video posted by James Reardon depicting himself being identified as the shooter at an area Jewish Community Center, the shooting had not actually taken place,” the FBI Cleveland Division said.

A search warrant was executed at Reardon’s parent’s home the same day local police received the tip about the video. Reardon was arrested without incident.