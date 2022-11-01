One of the FBI agents who briefed Facebook before the social network restricted The Post’s expose on Hunter Biden’s laptop in October 2020 declared in a meeting with Twitter and Homeland Security officials earlier this year that media needs to be “held accountable” for spreading so-called “disinformation” according to a report.

Laura Dehmlow, the section chief of the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force who was involved in discussions between the FBI and Facebook, warned in the March meeting that subversive content online could erode public support for the government, The Intercept reported on Monday.

Dehmlow emphasized in the meeting attended by executives from Twitter and JPMorgan Chase that “we need a media infrastructure that is held accountable,” the report said.

The gathering was part of a discussion involving the CISA Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, which operates under the Department of Homeland Security, and addressing how the FBI could combat false information from foreign entities.

