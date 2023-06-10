The Washington Times

A senior FBI official involved in planning the raid of former President Donald Trump‘s Florida residence told Congress two days ago he had strong reservations about the operation and the investigation. The House Judiciary released new information about the raid of Mr. Trump‘s residence and his indictment that details several deviations from the Justice Department’s usual protocol. The information was provided to the Committee via a June 7 transcribed interview of Steven D’Antuono, the former assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Details of Mr. D’Antuono’s interview were related to Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican. According to the letter, Mr. D’Antuono expressed strong concerns with the department’s pursuit of the raid and noted several unusual aspects in the department’s handling of the case. The FBI declined a request for comment from The Washington Times. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. Mr. D’Antuono, a 20-year FBI veteran, was concerned that the bureau was going to be “left holding the bag again” regarding the search of Mr. Trump‘s residence.

