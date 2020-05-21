USNI NEWS

The FBI is investigating a Thursday shooting at a Texas naval air station, after a Navy security team there killed an “Arab male” who stormed a gate at the base, a U.S. official told USNI News. The official did not have any additional details on the identity of the shooter beyond apparent ethnicity. An FBI spokeswoman did not provide additional details when contacted by USNI News. Navy Security Forces responded to an active shooter at NAS Corpus Christi at about 7:15 a.m. EST resulting in the injury to the NSF sailor. The shooter was killed by the NSF team, the official told USNI News. “The sailor is in good condition and is expected to be released later today,” the Navy said in a statement. The base remains on lockdown while an investigation into the shooting commences. “All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene,” according to a statement from the service. “NCIS, state and local law enforcement are on scene.” Corpus Christi police said the incident took place at one of the air station’s gates.

