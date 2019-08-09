WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A newly unsealed FBI search warrant revealed new details about how the bureau may have prevented a terrorist attack on mosques and synagogues in Colorado following the arrest on child pornography charges of a man with suspected white supremacist leanings.

Wesley David Gilreath, 27, was arrested and charged just over a week ago with the the crime of child porn possession. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years behind bars. Investigators discovered dozens of images of violent and disturbing pornography depicting underage children, and Gilreath was denied bail.

As investigators examined Gilreath’s phone, they discovered evidence that Gilreath, who has a history of mental issues, had anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrant, and conspiratorial beliefs.