FBI Issues Warning About Newly Discovered Pedophilic, Satanist Extortion Cult Targeting Children Online

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a warning about a newly discovered pedophilic, Satanist extortion cult targeting children online.

The cult uses platforms including Roblox, Discord, Twitch, Soundcloud, and Telegram to find new victims.

The FBI said in their public notice that the cult uses many names, including 676, 764, CVLT, Court, Kaskar, Harm Nation, Leak Society, and H3ll, but “continuously evolve and form subgroups under different monikers.”

“To gain access to a majority of these groups, prospective members are required to live-stream or upload videos depicting their minor victims harming animals or committing self-harm, suicide, murder, or other acts of violence,” the FBI said. “The key motivators of these groups are to gain notoriety and rise in status within their groups.”

