The FBI has one day to turn over an internal document that Republicans claim shows President Joe Biden was involved in a $5 million ‘criminal’ scheme with a foreign national or else contempt of Congress proceedings will begin.

The internal unclassified FD-1023 form apparently details an ‘arrangement’ for an exchange of money for policy decisions, the Republicans have said and issued a subpoena for last month.

FBI Director Chris Wray was given a hard deadline of May 30 to hand over the unclassified FD-1023 document, or the House Oversight Committee led by Rep. James Comer said it will ‘initiate contempt of Congress proceedings.’

Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley are also set to have a phone call with Wray on Wednesday, a spokesperson confirmed to DailyMail.com, but the lawmakers have indicated that it is unlikely the bureau’s top brass will hand over the document.

READ MORE