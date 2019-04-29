NEW YORK POST:

The FBI says it got tips on a threatening social media post just minutes before Saturday’s San Diego-area synagogue shooting — but it was too late to stop the attack.

“Approximately five minutes before the shooting at Chabad Synagogue in Poway, California, the FBI received submissions through its online tip website and tip phone number regarding an anonymous threatening post on a social media site,” an FBI official told BuzzFeed News.

“The submissions included a link to the post, but did not offer specific information about the post’s author or threat location. Although FBI employees immediately took action to determine the post’s author, the shooting occurred before the suspect could be fully identified.”

One tipster told the site he logged on to far-right message board 8Chan around 11:05 a.m. — around 25 minutes before John Earnest allegedly opened fire at the synagogue, killing one congregant and injuring three others.

There he found a post under Earnest’s name, linking to a violently anti-Semitic manifestoand a Facebook page where he said he would livestream a mass shooting.

The man — a 25-year-old from Yucaipa, Calif., named Colin — then phoned the FBI around 11:15 a.m.

“The FBI was great. When I got her on the line, it’s not like talking to a 911 dispatcher … She was familiar with 4chan and 8chan,” he told BuzzFeed.