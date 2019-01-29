THE LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL:

A high-stakes gambler who shot and killed 58 people from a high-rise casino suite in Las Vegas wanted infamy and mass destruction, the FBI said on Tuesday. But his motive remains a mystery.

“It wasn’t about MGM, Mandalay Bay or a specific casino or venue,” said Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas office. “It was all about doing the maximum amount of damage and him obtaining some form of infamy.”

Rouse said Stephen Paddock acted alone when he planned and carried out the attack. The 64-year-old fatally shot himself after opening fire from his hotel suite.

Rouse says the reason for Paddock’s rampage remains a mystery after months of study by agents and behavioral specialists. Almost 900 people were injured during the 1 October 2017 attack on an outdoor country music concert.

Paddock, 64, was a retired postal service worker, accountant and real estate investor who owned rental properties and homes in Reno and in a retirement community more than an hour’s drive from Las Vegas, held a private pilot’s license and liked to gamble tens of thousands of dollars at a time playing high-stakes video poker.