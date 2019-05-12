THE DAILY CALLER

The FBI has uncovered a homegrown, jihadist compound in the small Alabama town of Macon County. The FBI‘s search warrant described the property as a “makeshift military-style obstacle course” in a story first reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group. The land where the group gathered reportedly looked like an “abandoned dump,” and was led by Siraj Wahhaj, who allegedly trained children to commit school shootings in a similar terrorist breeding ground in New Mexico last year.

