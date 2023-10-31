FBI Director Wray warns there are MULTIPLE open investigations into individuals with connections to Hamas and says Iran-backed Hezbollah has attempted operations within the US

The FBI is now probing individuals associated with Hamas and whether rogue actors could be planning violence within the US, Director Christopher Wray told Congress on Tuesday. He warned that Hamas’ attacks on Israel would inspire attacks throughout the world. ‘We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate years ago,’ Wray told the Senate Homeland Security Committee. He said the war in Gaza ‘has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole ‘nother level.’

Still Wray said the FBI had ‘no information to indicate that Hamas has the intent or capability to conduct operations inside the US,’ but added ‘we cannot and do not discount that.’

He noted that in the past few weeks foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks on Americans and the West.

