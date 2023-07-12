FBI Director Christopher Wray insisted he is ‘absolutely not’ working to protect the Biden family as he claimed the agency has not been politicized during a face-off with Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz displayed a text message allegedly sent by Hunter Biden where the president’s son wrote to a Chinese Communist Party official Henry Zhao on July 30, 2017 demanding money for a business deal.

‘I’m sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled,’ Hunter allegedly wrote at the time. ‘You will regret not following my direction. I am waiting for the call with my father.’

‘You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?’ Gaetz asked Wray.

‘Absolutely not,’ said the FBI director.

