FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday during a House hearing refused to say whether he believed the Hunter Biden laptop story was “disinformation,” despite exhaustive reporting confirming it is real.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked Wray point blank during a House Intelligence Committee hearing: “Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?”

Wray refused to say “yes” or “no.”

“Well, I want to be careful about it — there is an ongoing investigation that is relevant to that, so I have to be careful on what I can share on that here,” he responded vaguely despite Stefanik not asking for details but rather his personal beliefs.

Stefanik asked Wray the same question again: “Do you believe that the Hunter Biden laptop story is disinformation?”

He responded, “I don’t think there’s anything that I can share on that in an open setting.”

The idea that the Hunter Biden laptop story is “disinformation” has been thoroughly debunked.

READ MORE