The Daily Mail:

The article was about a child porn raid that killed two of its agents – the suspect committed suicide afterwards

The raid was at 6am and USA Today published at 9.30am

The subpoena asks for the IP addresses and phone numbers of everyone who clicked on the story between 8.03pm and 8.38pm that night

The FBI Agent who issued it – J. Brooke Donahue – doesn’t say why he wants that specific information, just that it will aide an ongoing investigation

USA Today’s owner, Gannett, is pushing back, calling the subpoena a violation of the First Amendment

The FBI has asked USA Today for the IP addresses and phone numbers of everyone who read one of its articles during a 35-minute period in February as part of an ongoing child porn probe, in what the publisher is calling a violation of the First Amendment.

On February 2, FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were killed and three others were wounded when 55-year-old David Huber started shooting as they approached his apartment in Fort Lauderdale shortly after 6am.

He was suspected of possessing child porn, but the FBI has never revealed why. After killing the agents, he took his own life.

The subpoena asks for the IP addresses and the phone numbers of the people who read the article to help with a ‘federal investigation’

Now, the FBI is for the phone numbers and IP addresses of everyone who clicked on the story during a 35-window that night, between 8.03pm and 8.38pm.

The subpoena does not specify why the FBI wants the information, or what it continues to investigate given the fact the agents’ killer is dead. All it says is that it will aid the investigation.

It was signed by J. Brooke Donahue, Supervisory Special Agent, FBI, Violent Crimes Section, Child Exploitation Operational Unit.

USA Today is fighting back, saying the order violates the First Amendment.

‘A government demand for records that would identify specific individuals who read specific expressive materials, like the Subpoena at issue here, invades the First Amendment rights of both publisher and reader, and must be quashed accordingly,’ lawyers for Gannett, the company that owns USA Today, said.

They added said the subpoena’s vague reference to ‘a federal criminal investigation’ cannot ‘possibly justify such an abridgment of free speech.’

The FBI has not commented on the subpoena or on what grounds it should have the information.

Ordinarily, law enforcement agencies will first make contact with media companies to ask for information.

It is a cooperative process that does not involve subpoenas.

