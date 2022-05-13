THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

At a school board meeting last fall, a woman approached the podium to complain to school board members about the longtime COVID-19 closure at her children’s elementary school.

School officials had shuttered the school for 40 consecutive days, frustrating and angering parents in the district.

She told the board, “We are coming for you,” which she later said was intended not as a threat, but to warn school board members that voters would kick them out in the next election.

Then the FBI called her.

“The mom was terrified to be contacted by the FBI,” Tiffany Justice, founder of Moms for Liberty, a parental rights group that is representing the mom, told The Washington Times.

“I think this is an effort to silence and vilify parents,” Ms. Justice said.

READ MORE