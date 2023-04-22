The FBI is closing in on over two dozen potential suspects who were involved in Jack Teixeira’s Discord page, where he allegedly leaked security secrets.

It comes as it was revealed Teixeira, the US Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified documents to a small group of gamers, had been posting sensitive information months earlier than previously known and to a much larger chat group.

In February 2022, soon after the invasion of Ukraine, a user profile matching that of Airman Jack Teixeira began posting secret intelligence on the Russian war effort.

Teixeira was using a previously undisclosed chat group on social platform Discord, the newspaper reported, adding the group had about 600 members, according to the New York Times, citing online postings reviewed by the newspaper.

The FBI has been interviewing friends of Teixeira from the infamously named ‘Thug Shaker Central’ Discord service.

