NewsMax:

The FBI over the weekend released a call for Americans to report “suspicious behaviors” and “signs of mobilization to violence,” in an effort to prevent “homegrown violent extremism.”

The agency tweeted on Sunday: “Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://go.usa.gov/x6mjf to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec.”

Included in the tweet is a link to an FBI document detailing “homegrown violent extremist mobilization indicators,” which “are observable behaviors that could help determine whether individuals or groups are preparing to engage in violent extremist activities, such as conducting an attack or traveling overseas to join a foreign terrorist organization.”

The document notes that the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Department of Homeland Security “emphasize that many of the indicators described herein may involve constitutionally protected activities and might be insignificant on their own. However, when observed in combination with other suspicious behaviors, these indicators may raise suspicion in a reasonable person and constitute a basis for reporting.

