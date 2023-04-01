The FBI arrested dangerous Trump-supporting grandmother Stacey Stephens this week after committing the very serious criminal act of walking inside the US Capitol on January 6.

Stacey Stephens was in the US Capitol for 15 minutes according to the Biden DOJ and Chris Wray’s FBI.

Stacey was inside the Capitol with her elderly mother. Stacey told the FBI during their first visit to her home that she did not want her elderly mother to go inside the US Capitol by herself.

The FBI wrote a 9 page report on Stacey Stephens – the notorious insurrectionist!

