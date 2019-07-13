THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The FBI has arrested two former Puerto Rico officials for funneling disaster aid payments to politically connected contractors.

The Wednesday arrests have prompted concern on Capitol Hill that the island’s corruption will blunt the effectiveness of a recently passed disaster aid bill. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., has called for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s resignation, according to the Washington Post.

The FBI indictment charges Puerto Rico’s former Education Secretary Julia Keleher, former Health Insurance Agency Chief Ángela Ávila-Marrero, and four others with crimes related to grifting U.S. disaster aid. Keleher and Ávila-Marrero both served in Rosselló’s administration before leaving in April and June, respectively.